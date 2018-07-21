President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

I have been around for several summit meetings between the United States and Russia. I have been proud to be an American after the meetings were over … until now.

This joke of a president has embarrassed our nation way too often. Now he is backpedaling like crazy to say that he actually didn’t say what we all heard him say. Something about “a double negative” used in the wrong context. This has happened too many times. He has put Vladimir Putin on a pedestal while denying the validity of our intelligence time and time again. Then he promptly reverses himself after the whole world tells him he is wrong.

Why is Donald Trump still allowed to be president? If any Democratic president had pulled half the stuff that Trump does, the Republicans would be screaming for impeachment by now. I pray that our country will survive this con artist and his misguided patriotism.