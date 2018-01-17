Why is Donald Trump supporting Dean Heller

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette Journal via AP)

What a surprise that Vice President Mike Pence would appear with the never-Trumper Dean Heller (Friday Review-Journal). I do wish that the White House would reconsider its supposed endorsement, because it seems to me that it is extremely unlikely that Sen. Heller would be able to beat Democrat Jacky Rosen in Nevada.

Danny Tarkanian has supported the president throughout the campaign and through his presidency. As a U.S. senator, he would most likely be a solid vote for President Donald Trump. Mr. Tarkanian also ran against Jacky Rosen in the 2016 election for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She was able to squeak out a win, but only thanks to many attack lies. She will not be able to use that tactic or those lies again.

We conservatives need to be able to keep that U.S. Senate seat, and only Danny Tarkanian gives us that chance. Dean Heller would win only the “none of these candidates” category.