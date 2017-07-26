Why should American tax policy favor blue state over red ones?

During tax reform discussions in the days to come, it will be interesting to see who our congressional representatives support, Nevadans or New Yorkers and Californians.

Don’t you just not love the way politicians think? In your Sunday wire service story, “GOP sees end of tax break favoring blue states,” Rep. Tom MacArthur, a Republican from New Jersey, believes it will be unfair if people who live in Nevada were to enjoy a bigger tax break than those who live in New York or California. He seems to believe that a portion of each federal tax dollar we in Nevada send to Washington should continue to be used to help cover the federal tax liability owed by those who choose to live in New York or California.

With his willingness to spend our money, you might guess Rep. MacArthur is a Democrat.

