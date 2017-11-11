Why shouldn’t the NFL pay to build its own stadiums?

Every big city would like to have an NFL team. And cities will do anything to get one. At the same time, it’s been shown, time and time again, that it’s not financially advantageous for cities to fork over the money to help these teams build their stadiums. But there’s no sense getting upset about it because the politicians will lie to you about it and do it anyway.

I’m no financial genius, but here’s what I can’t get my head around. A recent Sports Illustrated article mentioned that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made about $66 million in 2014 and 2015 and that the league made about $14 billion or $15 billion this year. Am I to believe the league can’t find a way to finance its own stadiums?