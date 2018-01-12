Why the sweetheart deal from city of Henderson to the Raiders?

I do not oppose the Raiders buying the parcel. I do oppose the suggested sale price.

I read the recent letter from Sheila Morse on the city of Henderson selling land to the Raider organization. I’d like to offer a few comments.

The land (55 acres) is being sold to the Raiders for the bargain price of $6.5 million. From what I have read in the Review-Journal, the fair-market value for that parcel is $12 million. Why would Henderson make a $5.5 million gift to the multibillion-dollar owner of an NFL franchise?

Don’t suggest it is because football fans frequenting that facility will generate significant dollars of income for Henderson. Almost anything occupying those 55 acres would do the same.

I do not oppose the Raiders buying the parcel. I do oppose the suggested sale price. Actually, I do believe the practice facility would generate less traffic than the residential development suggested for that parcel a few years ago — a proposal flatly rejected by the nearby residential communities because of the increased traffic that would result from a residential development.

Can Henderson rethink this?