I saw your Saturday story about California mandating rooftop solar panels. As an owner of the panels, I can’t imagine anyone who can afford a new home in Nevada declining the panels.

On an energy-efficient home, a rooftop solar installation would likely pay for all household power needs, thereby recovering its installation costs in under 15 years. Whenever I see a nicely aligned roof without solar panels, I think “what a waste of sunshine.”