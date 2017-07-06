ad-fullscreen
Letters

Why would our three Nevada Democrats in the U.S. House — Dina Titus, Jacky Rosen and Ruben Kihuen — vote against Kate’s Law?

Roger Maly Henderson
July 5, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Just when I thought there was legislation in Washington that would be overwhelmingly bipartisan, our three Nevada Democrats in the U.S. House — Dina Titus, Jacky Rosen and Ruben Kihuen — vote against Kate’s Law. The law punishes illegal immigrants who commit crimes, are deported, return and commit more crimes.

It makes no sense to me that anyone would be against punishing repeat criminals. I guess Reps. Titus, Rosen and Kihuen have better ideas to make us safe. What are their recommendations? Do nothing?

Remember, we voted these people in, we can vote them out.

 

