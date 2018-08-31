Will Democrat Jacky Rosen reach across the aisle if voted into the Senate?

U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

I read in Sunday’s Review-Journal how Rep. Jacky Rosen says that, if elected to the Senate, she will work across party lines and not march to her leadership dictates. But her TV ads and her statements run contract to her actual practices.

In the time she has been my representative in Congress, I have not received a single mailer informing me what she has accomplished for my district. Now that she is running for the Senate, I have not received any mailer letting me know why I should vote for her.

Several months ago, I wrote on her prescribed email form on her congressional website to ask her a question. She never responded. Because her form requests your full name, address and ZIP code, I take it that she or her staff looked up my registration and determined that, since I am a senior citizen and a registered Republican, there was no need to respond or to keep me — and, I presume — other Republicans or senior citizens informed of her work and achievements on our behalf.

I have never voted a straight party ticket. But Ms. Rosen, contrary to her campaign ads, apparently corresponds only with Democrats in her district. I’ll take her partisan acts into consideration when I go into the voting booth in November and disregard the bipartisan claims of her commercials.