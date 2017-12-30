Letters

Will Vegas NFL team cater to visiting fans?

Ken Freeman Henderson
December 29, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

I read recently that most of the people attending NFL games at the new Las Vegas stadium will be walking from Strip hotels, according to the Raiders. Does that mean we will not have a home field advantage? Does that mean that this will not be a Las Vegas team, but just team to fill rooms in Las Vegas with the opponent’s fans?

I would like to be a fan of this team, but if you make me park miles away from the game and not fix the current freeway mess at the stadium location, I will just sit home and give the visitors another seat for the game.

