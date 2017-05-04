Wind power’s dirty little secret: dead eagles

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Your April 26 story, “Developer pulls plug on proposed wind farm near Searchlight,” should have probably included a subhead stating, “Industry and government fraud exposed in wind farm attempt.” Conservationists took the federal Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to court, arguing the agencies hadn’t adequately analyzed the impacts to federally protected species.

This statement just happens to be absolutely true. Not only for this location but at every wind farm location in America because this industry has been creating dubious research since 1985. And the BLM, Fish and Wildlife and other Interior agencies are in collusion with this industry.

Since 1997 the numbers of eagle carcasses from wind energy has grown every year. As of 2016 more than 35,000 eagles have been shipped to the National Eagle Repository near Denver. In 1997 when America had just 1/35th of the installed wind energy we have today, wind energy was already listed as one of the primary sources of the repository’s eagle carcasses.

Thanks to the Clinton administration, nothing since has been disclosed about wind energy, dead eagles and the repository. The Interior Department and wind industry may pretend none of this is taking place, but this dead eagle data does exist. To pretend it doesn’t is akin to fraud.

Stories about all the wind industry jobs being created are also a complete farce because most of the money is funneled off to industry kingpins. Once you really scrutinize all the green energy data, it also becomes apparent these horrific turbines provide little energy at a phenomenal cost to taxpayers. In America, turbines provide about 1/300th of this nation’s total energy, even using their embellished figures. This is what should be written about.