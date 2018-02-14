Wynn Corp.’s plan to build a lake makes no sense

The future plans of Wynn Resorts make no sense. Long-time residents of the valley should remember when Wynn owned the Golden Nugget, he wanted to dig up the streets downtown, make canals and move people around by gondolas. Now plans are for another artificial lake.

What those with Wynn Resorts have never recognized is that the valley is in a desert, and we’ve been in a severe drought for years with no end in sight.

With all the new residents moving here, and all the new homes being built, there are much better uses for the water we have. It’s time to use common sense with our water use.