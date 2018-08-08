Yes, capitalism is superior to socialism

Regarding Timothy Underwood’s recent rebuttal to Michael Plaisted’s letter to the editor: I agree that capitalism is superior to socialism, but why do we have go to either extreme? Capitalism without some oversight is dangerous as well.

I think Mr. Plaisted was making the point that we can have a capitalistic system with some socialized services such as health care. Access to good health care should not be a privilege of the wealthy, in my opinion. Most people in Europe do not mind paying higher taxes to have uniform health care coverage and clean, efficient public transportation.

Balance and compromise seem to be forgotten concepts in America.