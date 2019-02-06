Yes, career and technical education is important

tart young

I agree with your Saturday editorial calling for expanding career and technical education, but not at the expense of funding for quality pre-K. A new study was released last month in which Duke University researchers found that pre-K education makes a difference in reading, writing and arithmetic. They also found those benefits last much longer than previously thought — through eighth grade and possibly even beyond.

I am still hopeful that someday the Review-Journal editors will have an open mind concerning the importance of quality pre-K and keep current on the most recent research.