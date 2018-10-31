Letters

Yes, Donald Trump should be more “presidential”

Jagdish Patel Las Vegas
October 30, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In an Oct. 25 editorial, the Review-Journal urges Donald Trump to be “presidential.” I am afraid the suggestion is going to fall into deaf ears.

Mr. Trump likes to stoke fires of his supporters’ anger and fear, believing his excited base will be good for him on Election Day and will keep establishment Republicans scared of him. There is some truth to that, but Mr. Trump is doing irreparable harm to the presidency and the country by violating every norm and civic duty.

The president should not say whatever comes to his mind. His words matter. A leader who drives civility and deviancy down is not good for the country.

