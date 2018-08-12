Yes, fossil fuels are evil and dirty

Al Hartmann/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP

In response to your July 29 editorial on Question 3:

There are so many red herrings and red flags here. The public at large by now understands that calling coal clean is an obfuscation that a dying energy market wants to foist on a world already burning under global warming and climate change. Fossil fuels are indeed both dirty and evil — no “quotes” about it, dear sirs — and we know it.

The coalition of four Nevada environmental groups deliberated long and hard before casting our weight on the same side as NV Energy. Strange world. NV Energy and the Public Utilities Commission indeed caused an international scandal when penalties were summarily placed on rooftop solar owners two years ago. And now we’re depending on NV Energy and the PUC to make our energy market both clean and affordable?

Yes, that’s where we are. Vote “no” on 3 because:

■ NV Energy committed to building 1,001 megawatts of new solar projects, which would double its renewable energy generation by 2023 over the 2017 level. But those projects will not happen if Question 3 passes.

■ NV Energy is also committed to expanding its energy efficiency programs that help customers save energy and lower their electric bills. The future of these programs would be called into question if Question 3 passed.

■ The PUC is responding to unrelenting, persistent demands to regulate NV Energy and the other smaller utilities across Nevada in a way that is reasonable for the utilities and affordable for ratepayers.

It’s sad to report that there is no guarantee that the market, under deregulation, will give ratepayers affordability. There is also no guarantee that, under deregulation, solar providers will find a place in a market crowded with large utilities with bevies of legal staff.

The Sierra Club and our partners in the environmental coalition have two purposes in mind for Nevada: address climate change with clean energy as fast as possible and keep it affordable for all kinds and levels of ratepayers. We can get there. Say “no” on 3.