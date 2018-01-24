Letters

You can gussy up Donald Trump’s language all you want …

Ricky Kendall Las Vegas
January 23, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

How far did letter writer John Currell (“Verbal shortcuts,” Saturday Review-Journal) have to reach into his pocket of sorry excuses to come up with English “shortcuts” as an excuse for vividly racist remarks by President Donald Trump? If those English shortcuts were used in any venue at the vast majority of U.S. companies, the speaker would be fired on the spot.

You can put an alternative name on any statement — be it locker room banter or tough talk — but it does not change the meaning of those words. If those words are racist, sexist or bullying, they paint the speaker in bold colors that represent his true intent.

