You don’t need walls and armed security to have a safe neighborhood

Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Wayne Allyn Root misleads very badly (“Walls, voter ID and Anthem Country Club,” Sunday Review-Journal). His initial point is that Anthem Country Club has exceptionally low crime and that is because of its wall, gates and armed guards. The problem, however, is that crime in Anthem Country Club is no lower than it is in Sun City Summerlin, which has no walls or gates and an unarmed volunteer patrol. Nor is it any lower than my own Lone Mountain rural neighborhood, which has no walls, gates or patrol — though we do have many armed citizens.

Those are just two of many examples that walls, gates and armed patrols are not needed for low crime.

These neighborhoods also refute Mr. Root’s claim that requiring ID in some way prevents crime. We have the same or less crime without requiring our visitors show identification.

Finally, I would point out the the Democrats proposed a method of providing voter IDs to those who did not have them. That was, of course, defeated, as it would not prevent Democrats from voting.