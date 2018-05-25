Letters

You need a photo ID to cast a ballot in the Culinary union strike vote?

Robert Burton Las Vegas
May 24, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Wait a minute, did I read this correctly? In the sidebar to your Tuesday story “Casino strike vote today,” you reported that members of Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165 “will need to show photo identification before casting their paper ballot.” Interesting that this is required in this contest but not to vote in Nevada political elections.

