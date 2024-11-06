CARTOON: End of presidential election
The end of the long presidential election is coming.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Playing doctor.
Just foul.
The double standard.
Biden’s trick.
No treat.
Axis of evil.
Flightless.
Shattered.
The Love (fest) Boat.
Roughing the voter.