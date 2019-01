According to SP Global Ratings, the government shutdown now costs more than what President Donald Trump is asking for to fund the border wall.

According to SP Global Ratings, the government shutdown now costs more than what President Donald Trump is asking for to fund the border wall.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award. Contact him at mramirez@reviewjournal.com.