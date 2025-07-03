CARTOON: A birthday party
God bless America.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
The apple of decay.
Europe finally paying its fair share.
Passing on the national debt to future generations.
The stink bomb.
Iran declares victory.
Getting IAEA inspectors on the ground.
The evil of the two lessers.
Iran’s civilian program.
AI deception.
Streaming overtakes cable and broadcast combined.