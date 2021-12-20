CARTOON: A dangerous prescription
Keep out of reach of children.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
The Biden White House that claims its Build Back Better plan will not cost a dime calls the recent CBO score of close to $5 trillion ‘fake.’
The elephant in the room.
Vice President Kamala Harris has failed in all of her important assignments, with the exception of making President Joe Biden look good in comparison.
Crime becomes a top voter concern as the United States endures a crime wave after liberal criminal justice reforms.
Democrats and Republicans are focused on regulating speech on social media. The people should be the ultimate judges.
Overwhelming evidence continues to support the effectivness of COVID vaccines.
Polls show major challenges for President Biden and the Democrats going into 2022 with 51% and 55% respective disapproval rates.
Jury deliberations continue in the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax trial.
Biden holds a “gloomy” video summit as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine mounts.