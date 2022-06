Biden’s disapproval rating sinks to a new low and a majority of Americans, both Republicans and Democrats, blame him for America’s economic woes.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.