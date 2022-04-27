76°F
CARTOON: A matter of debate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2022 - 10:00 pm
 

The Supreme Court weighs the question of whether a coach’s private prayer constitutes an ‘establishment of religion’ or the ‘free exercise’ of his First Amendment rights.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

At 6’8” and 384 lbs., this is the 2022 NFL draft’s largest prospect
Houston tycoon Fertitta buying 6 acres on Strip, plans resort, sources say
2 Las Vegas sites emerge as favorites for potential A’s ballpark
2 found dead in wash near Las Vegas casino
Raiders not interested in trading Darren Waller
