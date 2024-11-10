49°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: A pet squirrel pays the price

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Rabid bureaucracy.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

