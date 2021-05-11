CARTOON: A sinking ship
Truth and consequences.
Truth & Consequences.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Truth and consequences.
Truth & Consequences.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Distorted historical revisionism is less about education and more about serving a political agenda.
The internet was abuzz over a photo showing President Joe Biden and the first lady kneeling next to Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. What they cropped out was the giant legacy of Ronald Reagan.
As America prepares for the return of cicadas after 17 years, Congress passes the 10-year return of earmarks.
Xi Jinping, reappointed as president of China, claims ultimate authority and Mao’s title of “helmsman.”
The destructive effects of Biden’s enormous tax and spending increases should be clear to everyone.
The GOP continues to self immolate, embracing nutty conspiracies, clinging to stolen elections and targeting fellow Republicans, instead of exploiting Biden’s radical agenda.
President Joe Biden goes on the trail promoting his more than $6 trillion big government expansion plans with no means and no intention of paying for it.
Taking the police and the difficult job they do for granted.
Despite promising to govern as a moderate, President Joe Biden is implementing radical left policies.
Virginia proposes to eliminate all accelerated math courses prior to the eleventh grade to improve “equity” in mathematics learning.