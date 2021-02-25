51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: A tale of two tests

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

Mars rover perseverance passes its test, sending first audio recording from Mars, while Texas power providers fail their test and send their customers huge bills.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
Fry’s Electronics closing all stores, including Las Vegas location
Fry’s Electronics closing all stores, including Las Vegas location
2
Carvana unveils 11-story car vending machine to Las Vegas
Carvana unveils 11-story car vending machine to Las Vegas
3
CCSD announces plan to return all grade levels
CCSD announces plan to return all grade levels
4
New owners landed Drew Las Vegas through ‘deed in lieu’
New owners landed Drew Las Vegas through ‘deed in lieu’
5
Nevada drivers sue insurance companies over pandemic rates
Nevada drivers sue insurance companies over pandemic rates
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.