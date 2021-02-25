CARTOON: A tale of two tests

Mars rover perseverance passes its test, sending first audio recording from Mars, while Texas power providers fail their test and send their customers huge bills.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.