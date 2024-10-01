91°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: A tax on consumers

September 30, 2024
September 30, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

The futility of tariffs.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

