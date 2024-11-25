49°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: A thing of the past

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The fall of cable.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

