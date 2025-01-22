CARTOON: Abusing justice
Unpresidential pardons.
Unpresidential pardons.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Unpresidential pardons.
Unpresidential pardons.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Mirror image.
Bull.
Farewell.
Advise and capitulate.
Trump returns.
Misplaced priorities.
Out of time.
Heroes
Those who try to cover up history are doomed to repeat it.
A life of service.