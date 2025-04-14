CARTOON: All is well
Snow jobs
Snow jobs.
Stuck between a rock and stupidity
Bad economic string theory.
Creating uncertainty.
The parallel universe.
Spooky.
Market drop.
Ignoring history.
On the chopping block.
Greenland with envy.
A tax by any other name.