President Biden’s reckless student-loan-forgiveness bribe to younger voters denies equity to those who responsibly avoided loans or paid them off.

President Biden’s reckless student-loan-forgiveness bribe to younger voters denies equity to those who responsibly avoided loans or paid them off.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.