As civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis is laid to rest, he leaves a message of peace, love and nonviolence as the best instruments for change.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.