68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
MOST READ
1
Saving for a non-rainy day: How much water has Southern Nevada stashed away?
Saving for a non-rainy day: How much water has Southern Nevada stashed away?
2
Chef Jet Tila opens new restaurant near Summerlin
Chef Jet Tila opens new restaurant near Summerlin
3
Fontainebleau’s turbulent past mirrors Las Vegas’ up-down economy
Fontainebleau’s turbulent past mirrors Las Vegas’ up-down economy
4
$154K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$154K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
5
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A reminder of the daily heroics of the police, who put their lives on the line to defend, prote ...
CARTOON: Duty calls
By / RJ

A reminder of the daily heroics of the police, who put their lives on the line to defend, protect and save lives.

CARTOON: Counting on Trump
By / RJ

Despite low approval ratings and the fact that 68 percent of voters say he is too old for another term, President Biden plans to run for re-election.

With the election of the most progressive mayor in decades, businesses not already leaving beca ...
CARTOON: Look who just moved to Chicago
By / RJ

With the election of the most progressive mayor in decades, businesses not already leaving because of rising crime in Chicago will flee because of debilitating tax policies.

Alvin Bragg’s felony criminal charges fall short of expectations, reinforcing charges of poli ...
CARTOON: No there there
By / RJ

Alvin Bragg’s felony criminal charges fall short of expectations, reinforcing charges of politicization.

More stories for you
STEVE SEBELIUS: Two-minute limit hurts lawmaking process
STEVE SEBELIUS: Two-minute limit hurts lawmaking process
EDITORIAL: Killing nursing compact bill a mistake
EDITORIAL: Killing nursing compact bill a mistake
$600M Convention Center renovation project won’t impact trade shows
$600M Convention Center renovation project won’t impact trade shows
Illegal gambling websites continue to prey on trusting players
Illegal gambling websites continue to prey on trusting players
Ron Capps’ repeat a rarity as NHRA competition stiffens
Ron Capps’ repeat a rarity as NHRA competition stiffens
State police warns public about scam phone calls
State police warns public about scam phone calls