American taxpayers, already suffering under high inflation, will be devastated by a default and the recession that would likely follow.

American taxpayers, already suffering under high inflation, will be devastated by a default and the recession that would likely follow.

American taxpayers, already suffering under high inflation, will be devastated by a default and the recession that would likely follow.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.