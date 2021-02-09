56°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: AOC cries out for attention

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

Laying it on thick.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

