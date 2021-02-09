CARTOON: AOC cries out for attention
Laying it on thick.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
The military seizes power in Myanmar.
Democrats take the unprecedented move of removing a member of the other party from her congressional committees.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “loony lies and conspiracy theories,” a “cancer” and a threat to the Republican Party.
Biden policies green-light illegal immigration.
New York nursing home deaths undercounted by 50 percent.
Operation warp speed has yet to reach warp speed.
Only 25 percent of the American public now identify as Republicans.
Children are the victims as politics and teachers’ unions prevent the reopening schools.
Thousands arrested as protests supporting poisoned Putin critic Navalny sweep across Russia.
House delivers second articles of impeachment to the Senate.