48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
MOST READ
1
Storm may make Sierra Nevada travel difficult for days
Storm may make Sierra Nevada travel difficult for days
2
Las Vegas woman killed in crash with Washington football player
Las Vegas woman killed in crash with Washington football player
3
Unlikely as it may be, Raiders now control playoff fate
Unlikely as it may be, Raiders now control playoff fate
4
More canceled flights into and out of Las Vegas add to travel woes
More canceled flights into and out of Las Vegas add to travel woes
5
He was naked and running away when police shot him. Metro now owes him $525K.
He was naked and running away when police shot him. Metro now owes him $525K.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Second fiddle
By / RJ

Vice President Kamala Harris has failed in all of her important assignments, with the exception of making President Joe Biden look good in comparison.

CARTOON: Homicides spike
By / RJ

Crime becomes a top voter concern as the United States endures a crime wave after liberal criminal justice reforms.