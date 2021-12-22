CARTOON: AOC’s grades
Not a math scholar.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Democrats are already lowering expectations for the increasingly bleak 2022 midterm election prospects fueled by the failure of their radical policies.
The massive Russian troop buildup continues to escalate on the Ukrainian border.
Undeterred by Joe Manchin’s decision, Democrats vow to continue to pursue more spending even in the face of skeptical voters (and Santa).
Vice President Kamala Harris concedes the White House “didn’t see” omicron or delta coming.
Just a small rounding error.
Keep out of reach of children.
The Biden White House that claims its Build Back Better plan will not cost a dime calls the recent CBO score of close to $5 trillion ‘fake.’
The elephant in the room.
Vice President Kamala Harris has failed in all of her important assignments, with the exception of making President Joe Biden look good in comparison.
Crime becomes a top voter concern as the United States endures a crime wave after liberal criminal justice reforms.