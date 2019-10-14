CARTOON: Apple and China
Selling out liberty.
October 13, 2019 - 9:00 pm
Selling out liberty.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Selling out liberty.
Selling out liberty.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Those in the Hollywood crowd show how small and petty they really are.
Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it — Winston Churchill.
All the politics but only half the integrity.
11,000 Kurds have died fighting with American troops against ISIS
Personal foul.
They’re creepy and they’re kooky …
A bad example.
Electables.
Communist oppression moves to Hong Kong.
The joke is on you.