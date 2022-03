Despite agreeing to a 12-hour cease-fire, Russia continues its bombing of civilian targets, destroying a maternity and children’s hospital in southern Ukraine.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.