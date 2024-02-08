48°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Asleep on the job

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 
Homeland security?
Homeland security?

Homeland security?

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

