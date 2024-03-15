55°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Bad advice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Pope urges Ukraine to stand down.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

