CARTOON: Bernie Sanders’ campaign slogan

Not likely.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award. Contact him at mramirez@reviewjournal.com.
Not likely.
Not likely.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award. Contact him at mramirez@reviewjournal.com.
See new home builder inventory in Las VegasHOMES
Explore life stories, offer condolences & send flowers.OBITUARIES
Buy, Sell or just browse to see what's for saleCLASSIFIEDS
Your best source of local jobs and career trainingJOBS
Read the latest auto and dealer newsAUTOS