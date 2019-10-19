CARTOON: Biden controversy
If the nomination falls through.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
In the company of tyrants, despots and murderers.
Finding defeat in the extreme, far-left recess of the jaws of victory.
So much for social justice.
Columbus Day for historical revisionists.
Selling out liberty.
Those in the Hollywood crowd show how small and petty they really are.
Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it — Winston Churchill.
All the politics but only half the integrity.
11,000 Kurds have died fighting with American troops against ISIS
Personal foul.