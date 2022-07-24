96°F
CARTOON: Biden kowtows to the greens and pays the price

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

Punishing fossil fuels and forcing a hasty conversion to unreliable renewables has caused soaring oil and natural gas prices and left the country vulnerable to massive blackouts this summer.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

