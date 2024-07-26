CARTOON: Biden’s last few months
Lame duck.
Lame duck.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Lame duck.
Lame duck.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Crowdstrike Microsoft outage reveals the vulnerablility of the internet.
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle finally resigns.
The handover.
Joe Biden exits the race.
The GOP finalizes the Trump conversion.
Facing the inevitable conclusion.
The GOP’s isolation wing prevails.
King Corrupt.
Obviously.
A prayer for healing for a nation in mourning.