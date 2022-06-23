83°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Biden’s oil tax gimmick won’t solve anything

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2022 - 10:00 pm
 

President Biden proposes a three-month federal gas tax gimmick while his anti-oil regulatory policies continue to undermine investments in domestic energy production.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
How Joe Biden is impacting Social Security
How Joe Biden is impacting Social Security
2
Man killed in Fremont Street shooting called ‘loving son, brother’
Man killed in Fremont Street shooting called ‘loving son, brother’
3
CARTOONS: No wonder the stock market is tanking
CARTOONS: No wonder the stock market is tanking
4
Has Las Vegas been abnormally windy this year? See what experts say.
Has Las Vegas been abnormally windy this year? See what experts say.
5
Remember Wet ‘n’ Wild on the Las Vegas Strip? — PHOTOS
Remember Wet ‘n’ Wild on the Las Vegas Strip? — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: It was unlocked
By / RJ

Head of Texas State Police calls Uvalde law enforcement response an “abject failure” and reveals classroom doors were unlocked.

CARTOON: Sodom and Gomorrah
By / RJ

According to a recent Gallup poll, 50 percent of Americans rate U.S. moral values as poor and 78 percent say they are getting worse.

CARTOON: Going after the VP
By / RJ

The Jan. 6 committee shows video of threats against Mike Pence after he refused to go along with the “nutty” plan to reject electors.

CARTOON: Reality calls
By / RJ

Biden blames oil companies for high gasoline prices instead of his administration’s assault on fossil fuels.

CARTOON: A failing president
By / RJ

Biden’s disapproval rating sinks to a new low and a majority of Americans, both Republicans and Democrats, blame him for America’s economic woes.