CARTOON: Biden’s oil tax gimmick won’t solve anything
President Biden proposes a three-month federal gas tax gimmick while his anti-oil regulatory policies continue to undermine investments in domestic energy production.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.