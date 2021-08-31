CARTOON: Biden’s plan: See ya, wouldn’t wanna to be ya

The final U.S. military flight left Kabul leaving hundreds of Americans and thousands of Afghans with Special Immigrant Visas behind, despite President Joe Biden’s promise not to leave until they are all evacuated.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.