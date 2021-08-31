90°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Biden’s plan: See ya, wouldn’t wanna to be ya

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2021 - 10:00 pm
 

The final U.S. military flight left Kabul, leaving hundreds of U.S. citizens and thousands of Afghans with Special Immigrant Visas behind, despite President Joe Biden’s promise not to leave until they were all evacuated.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

