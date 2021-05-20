CARTOON: Blaming the victim?
President Joe Biden tells Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expects a “significant de-escalation” today as Hamas continues to fire rockets targeting civilians.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.