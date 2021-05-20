79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Blaming the victim?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2021 - 9:35 pm
 

President Joe Biden tells Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expects a “significant de-escalation” today as Hamas continues to fire rockets targeting civilians.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Caitlyn Jenner saga
CARTOONS: Caitlyn Jenner saga
2
Felon jailed in theft of $1M in cash, chips from Henderson poker pro
Felon jailed in theft of $1M in cash, chips from Henderson poker pro
3
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
4
Allegiant offering Chiefs fans special flight to Las Vegas
Allegiant offering Chiefs fans special flight to Las Vegas
5
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Middle East conflict
By / RJ

Indiscriminate Hamas attacks against Israeli civilians and the use of Palestinian civilians as human shields threaten peace.