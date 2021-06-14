CARTOON: Border chaos
The Biden administration’s contradictory messaging, liberal policies, foreign aid payments and ending the Migrant Protection Protocols encourage illegal immigration.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.