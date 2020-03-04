57°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Calm before the storm

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The tsunami warning.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

